Dialogue With Protestors Will Continue But Violence Will Not Be Tolerated: Secretary Interior

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Interior Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani on Sunday said that on the directions of Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, the dialogue with the Baloch protestors will continue but no violence would be tolerated.

In a statement regarding the ongoing protest in Islamabad, the Secretary said every Pakistani citizen has the right to hold peaceful protest, but no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

He said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, it had been ensured that the protestors did not face any kind of violence or harassment.

He said that negotiations between the protestors and the committee set up by the prime minister were going on and the implementation of court orders would be ensured.

