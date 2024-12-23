Open Menu

Dialogue With PTI To Be Made Result Oriented: Senator Irfan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Monday said that there is a strong wish to make the result oriented dialogue process with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Monday said that there is a strong wish to make the result oriented dialogue process with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

We have asked the PTI to bring charter of demand in writing to achieve progress in next dialogue process, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The committee formed by the government for talks didn’t raise any issue with PTI, he said. But, the PTI members participated in the dialogue session had demanded release of the founder of PTI and formation of the commission to investigate the incident held on November 26, he added.

The PTI should forward the charter of demand and the committee set up by the government would look into the matter after consultation with the leaders of PML-N and coalition partners, he said. However, he said that any unconstitutional demand could not be fulfilled. We are hopeful to discuss all demands with open mind and heart, he added.

