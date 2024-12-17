Open Menu

Dialogue With PTI To Help Address Political Issues: MNA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would help address political nature issues. Result oriented talks would be made with PTI to move forward, he said while talking to a private television channel

