Dialogue With PTI To Help Address Political Issues: MNA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would help address political nature issues.
result oriented talks would be made with PTI to move forward, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about release of PTI workers from jail, he said, the people should be released from jail who didn’t have any serious offense.
To a question regarding judicial commission, he said, we will have discussion on this matter after initiating
dialogue with PTI.
