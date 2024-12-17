Dialogue with PTI to help address political issues: MNA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would help address political nature issues.

result oriented talks would be made with PTI to move forward, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about release of PTI workers from jail, he said, the people should be released from jail who didn’t have any serious offense.

To a question regarding judicial commission, he said, we will have discussion on this matter after initiating

dialogue with PTI.