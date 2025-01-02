Dialogue with PTI to help resolve political issues: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would help resolve political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would help resolve political issues.

We welcome the gesture of PTI for sitting together for talks, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about protest demonstration, he said, there is no harm to organize protest demonstration in a peaceful manner but creating law and order situation in the country through public rallies would not be allowed at any cost.

The PTI, he said had a track record of spreading violence through public meetings and protest demonstration. The PTI had found involved in May 9, riots, he said.

To a question about demand of PTI for releasing the founder, he said the PTI should avoid changing statements.

In the past, he said the PTI had been demanding the release of the founder and now, they are requesting for release of the PTI workers facing cases on May 9, violation.

