'Dialogue With PTI To Remain Unbroken', Senator Irfan Assures
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a key member of the government's negotiating committee announced on Wednesday that the government will continue talks with PTI uninterrupted, as ordered by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and assured that dialogue with PTI will remain ongoing and reaffirmed the government's commitment to negotiations.
In an interview with a private news channel, Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized the importance of unity among all allied political parties and stakeholders in holding constructive and fruitful negotiations with PTI.
He assured that everyone is on the same page, committed to pursuing talks without interruption, as directed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
This commitment to negotiation is crucial in resolving conflicts and finding mutually beneficial solutions, he added.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui cautioned that the talks between the government and PTI will yield no results unless the PTI submits formal, written demands.
However, he also noted that even if the PTI fails to provide written demands, the talks will still continue, albeit without any substantial impact, he assured.
Responding to a query, Senator Irfan Siddiqui stated that regardless of any court decisions or punishments, the talks within the constitutional negotiation framework will continue uninterrupted by external factors.
He further mentioned while responding a query that when PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif appeared in public and released a pigeon, it symbolized peace, adding, additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has consistently emphasized the importance of "Democracy" or "Charter of Democracy," highlighting the party's commitment to democratic principles and values.
To another question, he said that PML-N is the only party which has only focused on economy and for sake of this we want peaceful solution instead creating conflict and instability in the country.
