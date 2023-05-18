Dialogues & differences parts of politics but no attacks on institutions: Kundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) believed that dialogues and differences were parts of politics, but it had never resorted to attacks on state institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, Faisal Kundi said May 9 was the darkest day in the country's history and the PPP strongly condemned the incidents in which government properties and military installations were burnt on that day. All the violence, rioting and arson occurred due to instigation of workers by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, he added He said had the PTI leadership taken the negotiations with the government seriously, the May 9 tragic incidents would not have happened.

Kundi said politicians belonging to different parties had differences with another but a situation like May 9 had never arisen in the past. PTI Chairman Imran Khan had given a call to his workers for violence which the latter did. He himself did not condemn the burning of army installations, martyrs memorials and government buildings, while his party leaders were doing so, he added.

He said Imran Khan did not appear in the NAB court even yesterday, pretending that he was about to be arrested.

Kundi urged the Federal and provincial governments to avoid arresting the PTI's women leaders and families.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Imran Khan always used women and children as a shield. During his government, many PPP women leaders were arrested and thrown in jails, and but now the PTI leaders were hiding for fear of arrest.

He said many PTI leaders had contacted them for joining the PPP, however, the PPP would not take such violent persons into its fold.

He said the PPP respected the courts. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto used to appear in courts in fake cases. One day she was to appear in a court in one city and the next day in another city hundred of miles away, but she never disrespected the institution, he recalled.

Kundi said a meeting of the PPP's Central Executive Committee had been called, where Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would take the party into confidence regarding the National Security meeting.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also Foreign Minister, would visit Azad Jammu & Kashmir from May 21 to 23 to highlight Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The G-20 conference was going to be held in IIOJK and Pakistan had lodged protest at world fora, he added.

He said during his three days stay in AJK, Bilawal Bhutto would address the AJK Assembly and talk to the media