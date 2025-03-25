Open Menu

Dialysis Cards Distributed Among Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Dialysis cards distributed among patients

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Parliamentary secretary for higher education MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia on Tuesday distributed dialysis cards among kidney patients at the district headquarters hospital on the orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The dialysis cards provided relief to the kidney patients allowing them to avail free treatment, diagnostic and dialysis facilities for up to Rs 1 million, Ajmal Khan Chandia said while speaking on the occasion.

Patients can avail treatment facilities at any approved hospital, Chandia said describing dialysis cards a revolutionary initiative of Chief Minister in aid of poor kidney patients in the province.

Patients in need of dialysis treatment should get themselves registered with some approved hospital to get dialysis cards.

Later, the MPA visited emergency, pediatrics ward, ICU and pharmacy at the hospital and asked the administration to ensure the provision of free medicines and increase the number of incubators at the Pediatrics ward.

MS Dr. Muhammad Naseer and other officials were present.

