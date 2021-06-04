Dialysis centers set up at WAPDA hospitals

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has set up dialysis centres at its three hospitals: in Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala, under the public-private partnership (PPP).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has set up dialysis centres at its three hospitals: in Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala, under the public-private partnership (PPP).

A spokesman told the media on Friday that dialysis facility would also be provided at all other Wapda hospitals across country, in next few months.

Earlier, Wapda has also established fully equipped obstetrics units in its hospitals at Lahore, Guddu, Gujranwala, Quetta, Hyderabad and Multan. These units would also be set up at the Wapda hospitals located in other parts of the country, he added.

The spokesman said that Wapda had also started corona vaccination as well as admission of corona patients to all its hospitals.

Wapda owns 12 hospitals all over the country including one 300- bed hospital in Lahore, nine 50-bed hospitals at Peshawar, Tarbela, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Guddu and Quetta, two 20-bed hospitals at Mangla and Sukkur, 12 fortified dispensaries, 17 basic dispensaries and 2 M.I. Rooms.