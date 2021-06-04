UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dialysis Centers Set Up At WAPDA Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:06 PM

Dialysis centers set up at WAPDA hospitals

The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has set up dialysis centres at its three hospitals: in Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala, under the public-private partnership (PPP).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has set up dialysis centres at its three hospitals: in Lahore, Multan and Gujranwala, under the public-private partnership (PPP).

A spokesman told the media on Friday that dialysis facility would also be provided at all other Wapda hospitals across country, in next few months.

Earlier, Wapda has also established fully equipped obstetrics units in its hospitals at Lahore, Guddu, Gujranwala, Quetta, Hyderabad and Multan. These units would also be set up at the Wapda hospitals located in other parts of the country, he added.

The spokesman said that Wapda had also started corona vaccination as well as admission of corona patients to all its hospitals.

Wapda owns 12 hospitals all over the country including one 300- bed hospital in Lahore, nine 50-bed hospitals at Peshawar, Tarbela, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderabad, Guddu and Quetta, two 20-bed hospitals at Mangla and Sukkur, 12 fortified dispensaries, 17 basic dispensaries and 2 M.I. Rooms.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Water Hyderabad Rawalpindi Sukkur Gujranwala Media All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

DC visits Kot Radha Kishan tehsil, reviews constru ..

8 minutes ago

Man killed uncle with bricks over family feud in J ..

8 minutes ago

Statistics by rejected economists also fake: Dr. S ..

8 minutes ago

Two muharrars suspended

8 minutes ago

PR to inaugurate tree plantation campaign from Sat ..

12 minutes ago

WAPDA sets up latest Dialysis Centers in its Hospi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.