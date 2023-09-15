Dialysis centre goes functional at THQ

(@FahadShabbir)

Dialysis Center went operational at Tehsil Headquarters hospital Slip-up here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Dialysis Center went operational at Tehsil Headquarters hospital Slip-up here on Friday.

CEO District Health Authority (DHA), Dr Rao Zafar Iqbal and AC, Mukarram Sultan visited the newly built centre.

They witnessed the process of dialysis of first patient themselves.

Dr Zaffar termed the centre a blessing for people of Alipur and Jatoi.

He said that the centre is equipped with modern machinery to facilitate the patients.

Earlier MS THQ Dr Punjtun Ghillu briefed the them about the working of the centre.