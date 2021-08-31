Dialysis Centre inaugurated at Uch Sharif

MNA Makhdoom Syed Sami Hassan Gilani and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia inaugurated a dialysis centre at Uch Sharif Rural Health Center for the treatment of kidney patients

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :MNA Makhdoom Syed Sami Hassan Gilani and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia inaugurated a dialysis centre at Uch Sharif Rural Health Center for the treatment of kidney patients.

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar, Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Syed Usman Hassan, in-charge of RHC Uch Sharif, medical officers, paramedical staff and people of the area were present in large numbers on the occasion.

MNA Makhdoom Sami Hassan Gilani said that kidney patients of the area would now get the best treatment facility at their doorstep. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that a state-of-the-art dialysis centre is a great initiative. Modern machinery will be used at the centre to diagnose different kidney diseases.