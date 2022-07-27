Dialysis facility starts at RIU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS) Rawalpindi Institute Of Urology (RIU) Dr. Tahir Rizvi Wednesday said that the provision of a dialysis facility had been kicked off at RIU to help ailing segments of the society.

The MS who has the acting charge of RIU said that around four to five patients were being treated on a trial basis daily referred by the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Dr. Tahir informed that over 97 per cent of work had been completed at the institute, while Out Door Patient Department, Emergency and other departments would hopefully become operational in a week.

He said that the provincial government had provided the required funds, and the process of tenders and quotations was in the final stages for the completion of the project.

The MS informed that RIU had around 30 dialysis machines, and after the completion of the project, the burden on city hospitals for treating kidney patients would be decreased.