Dialysis facility to be available at THQ, hospital Murree from July 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that dialysis facility would be available to kidney patients at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital(THQ) Murree from July 15.

The minister told APP that the hospital's operation theatre would be made functional within a week while the hospital's capacity of 82 beds had been restored.

He said that to overcome the shortage of para-medical staff,14 more nurses had been appointed for providing quality medical facilities to a large number of visitors and residents at the tourist station.

Dr Jamal added that all consultants and doctors have been bound to remain on duty in view of the tourist rush during the summer vacations and Eid holidays.

He informed that Basic Health Units(BHU) in Murree were also being improved to curtail pressure on THQ hospital while stern action was also being taken against the negligent staff.

Dr Jamal said that all staff of the BHU, Tret had been suspended over absence from duties last day. He said that all hospitals across Punjab were being monitored through video link and added that the caretaker government was making possible efforts for ensuring the provision of quality public health facilities to the citizens.

