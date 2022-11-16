UrduPoint.com

Dialysis Machine Donated To Allied Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Dialysis machine donated to Allied hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :A dialysis machine was donated to Allied Hospital by a welfare society, here on Wednesday.

President Patient Welfare Society Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak handed over the machine to Medical Superintendent Arshad Ali Cheema.

Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry was also present.

He appreciated the generous effort of the society and said that the dialysis machine would be helpful for kidney patients.

