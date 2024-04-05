Open Menu

Dialysis Machine Donated To Allied Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 07:45 PM

A dialysis machine was donated to Allied Hospital-II (civil hospital) by Anjuman Anti-Narcotics Association here on Friday

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Imran received the donation from Prof.

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar. Joint Secretary Amina Akram, Mohammad Afzal and Head Nurse Shabana were present.

The DMS thanked the Anti-Narcotics Association and said that their efforts for the treatment of deserving patients were commendable.

