Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Dialysis machine installed at civil hospital's COVID-19 ward

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Liaquat University Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Shahid islam Junejo Sunday said dialysis machine for coronavirus patients having kidney ailments, had been installed at COVID-19 ward of civil hospital Hyderabad and all arrangements were made for operation in case of emergency.

Talking to a delegation of civil society organizations which called on him at his office, Dr. Junejo said operation theatre had been established at isolation ward so that emergency operations of COVID-19 patients could be carried out.

He said the dead bodies of deceased corona patients were being handed over as per directives of the district administration.

The MS said 40 beds in ICU/HDU had been spared for COVID-19 patients at civil hospital Hyderabad while another 32 bed ward had been established at LU hospital Jamshoro's High Dependency Unit.

The ultrasound, X-Ray, ECG, Echo and other pathological test facilities have been made available at COVID-19 isolation ward of civil hospital Hyderabad, the MS said and added that a joint committee headed by Medical Superintendent and consisting of senior professors of LUMHS and administrative officers of both LU hospitals was constituted to look into matters pertaining to coronavirus.

He said Sindh Government was trying its level best to face COVID-19 pandemic and for this purpose all resources are being utilized to provide treatment facilities to corona patients.

The Additional Medical Superintendent (General) Dr. Shoukat Lakho, Director ICU Dr. Kashif Memon, Additional Medical Superintendent LU hospital Jamshoro Dr. Niaz Hussain Babbar, focal person for COVID-19 Dr. Mujeebur Rehman Kalwar and others were also present on the occasion.

