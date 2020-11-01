Dialysis machine installed at Lahore General Hospital ICU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :A hemodialysis machine has been installed at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) for the first time.

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar inaugurated the installation of the machine on Sunday.

Prof Al-freed said the LGH had become the first hospital in the public sector to provide maximum medical and diagnostic facilities to patients as per rules and regulations of Pakistan Nursing Council.

He said that 1,387 staff nurses and 124 head nurses were deployed at the hospital for better care of patients.