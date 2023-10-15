Open Menu

Dialysis Machines Installed At Faisal Masood Hospital

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) New dialysis machines have been installed for kidney patients at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital Sargodha, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Akif and In-charge Dialysis Centre Dr. Muhammad Khan inaugurated these machines on Sunday.

Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Muhammad Tariq, Assistant Medical Superintendent Dr. Nair Abbas Khan, Dr Muhammad Tahir and other doctors and staff were also present.

The MS told the media that due to lack of dialysis facility in the hospital, patients had to be referred to Lahore and Faisalabad, causing inconvenience to the poor patients. But with the installation of the machines, patients would not have to go to big cities' hospitals, he added.

In-charge dialysis center said now patients from Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mandi Bahawaldin and Chiniot districts would be provided dialysis facility at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital.

