Open Menu

Dialysis Unit Expanded At Shehbaz Sharif Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Dialysis unit expanded at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim inaugurated the upgraded dialysis unit at District Shehbaz Sharif Hospital.

The expansion, funded by the Health Council budget, has increased the number of dialysis machines to eleven.

All dialysis treatments will be provided free of charge.

The commissioner said that ensuring quality healthcare services for patients remained a top priority of the government. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, CEO Health, and the hospital's Medical Superintendent were also present.

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historica ..

Sharjah, Rome celebrate 500,000 years of historical ties

13 minutes ago
 GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhab ..

GCC, EU law enforcement officials meet in Abu Dhabi, tackle shared security thre ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s benefici ..

Sharjah Ruler directs grants for SSSD’s beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with rel ..

6th UAE aid ship arrives at Al Arish Port with relief for Gaza

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers

1 hour ago
 Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expan ..

Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties

2 hours ago
General Pension Authority holds first board meetin ..

General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGI ..

UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..

4 hours ago
 UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual ..

UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..

4 hours ago
 TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net prof ..

TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting

4 hours ago
 Zayed University to organise over 50 events as par ..

Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan