Dialysis Unit Expanded At Shehbaz Sharif Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Karim inaugurated the upgraded dialysis unit at District Shehbaz Sharif Hospital.
The expansion, funded by the Health Council budget, has increased the number of dialysis machines to eleven.
All dialysis treatments will be provided free of charge.
The commissioner said that ensuring quality healthcare services for patients remained a top priority of the government. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, CEO Health, and the hospital's Medical Superintendent were also present.
