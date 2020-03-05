Dialysis unit, OT inaugurated at social security hospital

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan inaugurated dialysis unit and operation theater at social security hospital Madina town

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) -: Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan inaugurated dialysis unit and operation theater at social security hospital Madina town.

According to official spokesperson here on Thursday,the minister visited the dialysis unit,inspected machinery, and checked medical facilities available in the hospital.

He also inquired after the patients and directed the management to provide all out treatment facilities.

Commissioner Social Security Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum, Medical Superintendent Dr Ijaz Mumtaz Sheikh and others were present on the occasion.