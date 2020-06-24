Diamer Basha Dam being pursued vigorously: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda and Chairman WAPDA, Lt Gen (Retd) Muzammil Hussain has pushed the mobilization of machinery and plants at site and Diamer Basha Dam Project is being pursued vigorously.

Presided over a meeting at WAPDA Complex for Mega Hydel Projects to review Implementation Plan of strategically important Diamer Basha Dam Project, the minister said Diamer Basha Dam Project is progressing well despite the fact that Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down routine life the world over.

Following award of the contract last month, the activities on this phenomenal project have been continuing at a good pace that reflects the commitment of the incumbent government for construction of mega dams to avert looming water crisis in the country and add low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid, he further said.

The implementation plan of the project was also discussed in details during the meeting. The Federal Minister directed the project authorities, the consultants and the contractors to adhere to the timelines specified in the plan, so that the project is completed in time.

Chairman WAPDA, dilating upon the construction schedule, briefed about the major milestones of the Implementation Plan.

He apprised the meeting that the contractors have been mobilizing to the site soon after signing of the contract, while construction work on the main dam would start soon. He added that the works for infrastructure development in the project area is being carried out at a good pace. The Chairman said WAPDA is committed to completing Diamer Basha Dam Project in accordance with the stipulated time frame.

It is pertinent to mention that Diamer Basha Dam will provide water for agriculture, mitigate floods and low-cost hydel electricity for economic development in the country.

The project has a gross storage capacity of 8.1 Million Acre Feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 megawatt (MW), with annual generation of 18.1 billion units per annum. Construction of the project will enhance life of Tarbela Dam by 35 years.

Chairman, Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), WAPDA Member (Water) and General Manager (Diamer Basha Dam Project) Amir Bashir Chaudhry, and representatives of the Consultants and the Contractors attended the meeting.