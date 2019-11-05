Diamer Basha dam construction likely to start in 3-4 months: WAPDA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Tuesday said following award of consultancy services and civil works, construction on Diamer Basha Dam was likely to start in next three to four months.

Presiding over a meeting of WAPDA/Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha, Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD), he said evaluation of proposal for consultancy services as well as bids for award of Diamer Basha Dam civil works were at an advanced stage, a press release said.

The meeting discussed various matters relating to land acquisition and resettlement, procurement and financing of both projects.

The ICDBMD Sub Committees on Land Acquisition, Finance and Procurement for Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams made their presentations on the respective issues during the meeting.

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Senior Member board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Secretary Board of Revenue, Deputy Secretary (Budget) Finance Division, Deputy Secretary (Finance), Advisor (Development Budget) Ministry of Planning, Senior Joint Secretary (EAD), Joint Secretary (Water) Ministry of Water Resources, Deputy Secretary PM Office, Commandant Mohmand Riffle, Commissioner Hazara Division, Commissioner Diamer Astore Division, Deputy Commissioners Mohmand, Bajaur, Charsadda, Upper Kohistan and Chilas, Public Procurement Regularity Authority (PPRA) representative, Member (Finance) WAPDA, Advisor (Projects) WAPDA, GM (Land Acquisition and Resettlement) WAPDA, GM (Diamer Basha Dam Project), GM/PD (Mohmand Dam), GM (Finance ) Power and others attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA chairman said WAPDA was committed to constructing Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams as early as possible.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of development on Mohmand Dam, he said construction activities on the project had gained momentum in the wake of its ground breaking by the prime minister in May this year.

Thanking the ICDBMD for the support, the chairman said the dams committee had been tremendously contributing towards implementation of the vital projects of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams.

Later, the Sub Committee on Land Acquisition for Mohmand Dam briefed the meeting that the priority land for the project had already been acquired, while the process for acquisition of remaining land, being made in a phased manner, was expected to be completed in couple of months.

The Sub Committee on Land Acquisition for Diamer Basha Dam apprised the meeting that more than 32,000 acres of land for the Project had been acquired so far.

The meeting was further briefed that confidence building measures (CBMs) worth Rs.14 billion as social and environmental safeguard were being implemented for health, education, energy and infrastructure development in the project area.

The Sub Committee on Procurement made a detailed deliberation about the Procurement processes for Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams, while the Sub Committee on Finance informed the meeting of the financial models for both projects with lesser reliance on public exchequer and more focus on alternate financing strategies including indigenous resources and commercial financing.