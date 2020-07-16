UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diamer-Basha Dam Inauguration Help To Meet Energy Shortage: Waqar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:02 AM

Diamer-Basha dam inauguration help to meet energy shortage: Waqar

Adviser to the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister on Finance Waqar Abbas Wednesday said the inauguration of Diamer-Basha Dam would help the country in meeting the energy shortage and also for strengthening the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister on Finance Waqar Abbas Wednesday said the inauguration of Diamer-Basha Dam would help the country in meeting the energy shortage and also for strengthening the national economy.

Talking to ptv, he said "Diamer-Basha dam is a third biggest reservoir and dam in Pakistan that would produce cheap hydro energy."The adviser said the country would achieve economic milestone through this dam which would change the fate of the country. Many industrial sectors would get special benefits from the mega project, he added.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for inaugurating the mega project which was long lasting demand of the nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Chief Minister Dam From PTV

Recent Stories

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

4 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.