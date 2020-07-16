Diamer-Basha dam inauguration help to meet energy shortage: Waqar

Adviser to the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister on Finance Waqar Abbas Wednesday said the inauguration of Diamer-Basha Dam would help the country in meeting the energy shortage and also for strengthening the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister on Finance Waqar Abbas Wednesday said the inauguration of Diamer-Basha Dam would help the country in meeting the energy shortage and also for strengthening the national economy.

Talking to ptv, he said "Diamer-Basha dam is a third biggest reservoir and dam in Pakistan that would produce cheap hydro energy."The adviser said the country would achieve economic milestone through this dam which would change the fate of the country. Many industrial sectors would get special benefits from the mega project, he added.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for inaugurating the mega project which was long lasting demand of the nation.