UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diamer-Basha Dam Project Contracts Awarded For Dam Construction

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:18 PM

Diamer-Basha dam project contracts awarded for dam construction

In the wake of a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan couple of days ago about water security and construction of mega dams including Diamer Basha Dam Project, all efforts are underway by the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to ensure timely mobilization of the contractor and effective follow up on Diamer Basha Dam Project, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) : In the wake of a meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan couple of days ago about water security and construction of mega dams including Diamer Basha Dam Project, all efforts are underway by the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to ensure timely mobilization of the contractor and effective follow up on Diamer Basha Dam Project, it was officially said.

For the purpose, an agreement worth Rs. 442 Billion with a Joint Venture namely Power China-FWO was signed today for construction of diversion system, main dam, access bridge and 21 MW-Tangir Hydropower Project, WAPDA said in a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Diamer Basha Dam Chief Executive Officer Amir Bashir Chaudhry and authorized representativeYang Jiandu, signed the agreement on behalf of WAPDA and the Joint Venture respectively. Water Resources Federal Minister Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Water Resources Federal Secretary Muhammad Ashraf, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Pakistan Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz and FWO DG Maj Gen Kamal Azfar were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Water Resources Federal Minister Muhammad Faisal Vawda congratulated WAPDA and Power China-FWO Joint Venture, saying that today's event is a good omen for construction of much-needed dams in Pakistan. He said that construction of Diamer Basha Dam will commence in a few weeks. He said that Diamer Basha Dam is a phenomenal project to ensure water, food and energy security in Pakistan. Dilating upon the developments of water sector by the incumbent Federal Government, the Minister said that after Mohmand Dam, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in May last year, Diamer Basha is the second mega multi-purpose dam that is to be started in a span of just one year which is unprecedented in Pakistan's history.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) said that Diamer Basha Dam will go a long way for economic development and social uplift of the country.

He reiterated that WAPDA is committed to completing this mega project in accordance with the time lines to cope with the increasing water and electricity requirement in the country. Diamer Basha Dam Project, with a total financial outlay of about Rs. 1406.5 billion will be completed in 2028. The total financial outlay includes land acquisition and resettlement, confidence building measures for social uplift of the locals, construction of dam and power houses. The Project has a gross storage capacity of 8.1million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 megawatt (MW), with annual generation of 18.1 billion units per annum, he added.

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Pakistan Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz and Power China Chairman Yan Zhi Yong also expressed their views during the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA has already awarded contract for consultancy services of Diamer Basha Dam to Diamer Basha Consultants Group (DBCG) worth Rs.27.182 billion. The consultancy agreement includes construction design, construction supervision and contract administration of Diamer Basha Dam Project.

The Joint Venture DBCG comprises of 12 top-ranked national and foreign consulting firms namely NESPAK (Pakistan), Associate Consulting Engineers(Pakistan), Mott MacDonald Pakistan (Pakistan), Poyry (Switzerland), Montgomery Watson and Harza(MWH) International - Stantec (USA), Dolsar Engineering (Turkey), Mott McDonald International (England), China Water Resources Beifang Investigation, Design and Research Company (China), Mirza Associates Engineering Services (Pakistan), Al-Kasib Group of Engineering Services (Pakistan), Development Management consultant (Pakistan) and MWH Pakistan (Pakistan) with NESPAK as the lead firm. These firms have a vast experience of providing consultancy services for mega water projects the world over.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Imran Khan Prime Minister World Army Electricity Water Turkey China WAPDA Company Dam Lead Montgomery Switzerland May Event All Government Agreement FWO Billion Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Meera is happy over return to Pakistan

9 minutes ago

Aimed COVID-19; SECP to continue adjudication func ..

5 minutes ago

Scrap promotion if Championship season cannot fini ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Not Imposing Any Restrictions on Labor Migr ..

3 minutes ago

Pesticides spray to combat locusts continues in Th ..

3 minutes ago

Three new COVID-19 positive cases emerge in AJK

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.