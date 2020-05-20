Diamer Basha dam to change destiny of Pakistan: Faisal Vawda

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday while congratulating the nation said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has started much awaited mega project, Diamer Basha dam which would change destiny of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday while congratulating the nation said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has started much awaited mega project, Diamer Basha dam which would change destiny of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain, China Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, the minister said funding has already been arranged for this mega project. The government would provide only 30 per cent funding while remaining would be arranged by the WAPDA.

He said earlier such mega projects were in files only but the incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan has practically launched all strategically important projects.

He thanked Chinese government, Supreme Court Implementation Bench, armed forces, Chairman WAPDA and entire team of Water Resources Ministry for extending their support to launch mega projects after decades.

The minister said last year Mohmand dam project was started after 54 years. Currently, feasibility study of Sindh Barrage was being carried out and after Diamer Basha dam, work on Sindh Barrage project would also be started, he added.

Faisal said as the people were in depression due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the project would help generate 16000-17,000 new jobs. WAPDA would spend Rs 78 billion on the uplifting of the area, he added.

Briefing the media person, the Chairman WAPDA said for the first time, work on two mega projects including Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams has commenced in short span of one year. The Mohmand dam project would be completed by December 2024 while Diamer Basha would be commissioned in 2028, he said.

The Chairman said currently, only 13 Million Acre Feet (MAF) water was being stored while 100 per cent increase would be made in storage capacity by 2030 through building Mohmand, Diamer Basha, Kurram Tangi, Sindh Barrage, Chiniot, Naulong, Murunj and Hingol etc. projects.

Similarly, he said, existing hydel generation share would be enhanced from 9,406 MW to 14,000 MW by 2025 and 30,000 MW by 2030.

Muzammil Hussain said Diamer Basha project was struck for the last 15 years due to resettlement issues. However, owing to efforts of the government, the resettlement issues have been resolved, he added.

He said the government has limited resources and could not provide Rs 1400 billion to fund this mega project.

It was decided that the government would provide 30 per cent share while remaining 70 per cent fund would be arranged by WAPDA, he said.

The Chairman said a sum of Rs 97 billion was for land acquisition of the project while Rs 78 billion would be spent under confidence building measures (CBMs) on the uplift of the area.

The Chairman said Diamer Basha Dam with gross water storage capacity of 8.1 Million Acre Feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 Mega Watt (MW) would go a long way in stabilizing the economy.

The project would also prove to be instrumental in developing the human resources and creating employment opportunity in the country.

As many as 16,500 job opportunities of engineers and allied staff would be made available at the national and local levels, he further said.

He said the project would help reduce the current water shortage of 12 MAF to 6.1 MAF while its economic agriculture values were estimated as US $ 1.2 billion per annum.

The Chairman said after the PM's approval, fast track work has been started on the project, adding that diversion work would be completed within 2-3 years while the project would be commissioned by 2028.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said it was a historical moment for Pakistan's government and its people to move forward. He congratulated the PM, Minister, WAPDA for starting this significant project.

The Ambassador said it was a big decision to launch the project as for decades; it was under planning and designing stages.

He said it would contribute to current economy of Pakistan and has huge positive impacts on irrigation, power generation and improvement of environment.

The Ambassador said Power China Company has more experience in building such projects and built three Gorges dam in China.

Later, responding to question, the Minister said detailed consolation was underway for allocating more funds in the budget for water sector. He said the government was executing mega projects but unfortunately in past no work was made on ground.

To a question, the Chairman WAPDA said India always usurped Pakistan's water right. He said they were building dam at their own side and Indian objection in this regard was totally baseless and frivolous.

Secretary Water Resources Ministry, Muhammad Ashraf, Joint Secretary, Syed Mehar Ali Shah, Engineer in Chief and Director General Frontier Works Organization and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.