Diamer Basha Dam Would Change Fortune Of People: Noman Wazir

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:22 PM

Diamer Basha Dam would change fortune of people: Noman Wazir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Noman Wazir Thursday said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has started landmark project, Diamer Basha dam which would change fortune of people and generate cheap electricity in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Noman Wazir Thursday said under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government has started landmark project, Diamer Basha dam which would change fortune of people and generate cheap electricity in the country.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the construction of dams will help generate cheap electricity and fulfill Pakistan's agriculture requirements, adding, these projects under CPEC will accelerate the economic activities in the country.

He expressed satisfaction that Diamer Basha Dam Project was progressing well despite the fact that COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down routine life the world over.

The lower cost of electricity would directly benefit the general public in coming years, he mentioned.

"We should move towards the construction of more dams to overcome water and energy shortage in future", he stressed.

The cheapest energy comes from hydel projects but unfortunately our previous governments did not construct dams, according to our needs, he added.

Noman said electricity is an important component in the economic development of any country and in order to convert backward economy into modern economy electricity plays a major role.

He said that PTI government was prioritizing the improvement of energy mix and use alternate resources for electricity production and construction of new dams is the need of the time so all the political parties much develop a mutual consensus in this regard instead of criticizing government's positive works.

