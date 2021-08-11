UrduPoint.com

Diamer Basha To Generate 18,100 GWh Electricity Per Annum: NA Told

Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources Saleh Muhammad on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that some 8.3 per cent physical work on main Diamer Basha dam has been completed so far and it would generate 18,100 GWh per annum electricity upon its completion

Replying to a question during Question Hour, he said that no new dams were built in the country during last five decades. The incumbent government has started work on mega dams including Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams to ensure water security by enhancing water storage capacity, he added.

He said the gross storage capacity of the project would be 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) with live storage capacity of 6.4 MAF.

He said Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was responsible for distribution of water among the provinces. Construction of new dams would not only enhance water storage capacity, but also help address water shortage issue in the country, he said.

