UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diamer-Bhasha Dam A Historic Milestone: Aftab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:49 AM

Diamer-Bhasha dam a historic milestone: Aftab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Aftab Jehangir Wednesday said the inauguration of the construction work of mega hydroelectric project the Diamer-Bhasha dam was a historic milestone which would bring the development and progress in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Aftab Jehangir Wednesday said the inauguration of the construction work of mega hydroelectric project the Diamer-Bhasha dam was a historic milestone which would bring the development and progress in the country.

The credit went to PTI leadership for inauguration of mega project, he said talking to the ptv.

All the stakeholders should play their roles to complete this mega project, he said adding Pakistan was full of national resources and they should also be used for welfare of the people in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Dam Progress PTV

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares five reasons why UAE is ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

3 hours ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

4 hours ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

4 hours ago

UAE ranked first in 7 global health indices: FCSA

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.