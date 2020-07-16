Diamer-Bhasha dam a historic milestone: Aftab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Aftab Jehangir Wednesday said the inauguration of the construction work of mega hydroelectric project the Diamer-Bhasha dam was a historic milestone which would bring the development and progress in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA, Aftab Jehangir Wednesday said the inauguration of the construction work of mega hydroelectric project the Diamer-Bhasha dam was a historic milestone which would bring the development and progress in the country.

The credit went to PTI leadership for inauguration of mega project, he said talking to the ptv.

All the stakeholders should play their roles to complete this mega project, he said adding Pakistan was full of national resources and they should also be used for welfare of the people in the country.