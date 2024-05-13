Open Menu

Diamer Bhasha Dam Construction On Track, Spokesperson Refutes Delay Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 11:29 PM

The spokesperson for the Diamer Bhasha Dam has denied reports published in online newspapers and social media websites about delays in the construction progress of the dam

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The spokesperson for the Diamer Bhasha Dam has denied reports published in online newspapers and social media websites about delays in the construction progress of the dam.

The spokesperson clarified that construction activities are ongoing at various sites of the dam according to the set targets and time-lines, despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and security issues.

The spokesperson mentioned that the diversion of the Indus River was successfully completed in November last year, and construction activities are currently underway at various sites, including the right and left banks of the dam, diversion canal, guide walls, upstream and downstream cofferdams, and permanent bridges.

The spokesperson also denied reports that the land acquisition process for the dam is incomplete, stating that such claims are contrary to the facts.

He said that 92 percent of the land acquisition for the dam has been completed. Legal proceedings are also underway to acquire the remaining land. WAPDA and the Federal government are working together to ensure the availability of funds for the construction of the dam under a joint strategy.

The Diamer Bhasha Dam, currently under construction on the Indus River, is one of the country's important projects. Upon completion, the dam will store 8.1 million acre-feet of water, irrigating 1.2 million acres of land and generating 4,500 MW of electricity, which will provide 18 billion units of low-cost and environmentally friendly electricity to the national grid annually."

