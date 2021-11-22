UrduPoint.com

Diamer-Bhasha Dam Submerge About 37,000 Out Of 50,000 Documented Ancient Rock Carvings

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:35 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor WAPDA for cultural heritage management plan, Feryal Ali-Gauhar Monday said the Diamer-Bhasha Dam will submerge about 37,000 out of the 50,000 documented ancient rock carvings.

Talking to media, she said WAPDA has developed a Cultural Heritage Management Plan (CHMP) to preserve selected rock carvings and inscriptions, set up a museum and promote cultural tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

She said cutting all the carvings from the rock was not the option as this will destroy the carvings.

She said the selected carvings will be scanned by 3D camera to develop replicas for preservation and display in museum.

