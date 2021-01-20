Diamer Bhasha dam to bring economic revolution.GM DB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :General Manager Diamer Bhasha Dam Rao Muhammad Yousuf Wednesday said that Rs. 1500 billion would be spent for the construction of the project in ten years.

He said that construction of the dam would bring economic revolution at national and local level and provide employment opportunities.

Talking to media in Chilas, he said that the machinery required for the construction of 21 MW power project at Tangir Lark was being delivered on the spot and the project would be built to supply the power required for the construction of the Diamer Bhasha dam,however after the construction of the dam, this important project would be handed over to the GB government and local people.

He added that electricity and employment opportunity would be provided to the local people while the work of preferential road under the supervision of WAPDA was in full swing.

He further stated that private construction companies are required to provide employment to the local skilled people.

He said that a regular committee headed by Deputy Commissioner / Land Acquisition Collector Diamer has been formed which in consultation with the local people, would provide employment to skilled persons in construction companies as required.

He further said that the consultancy process for construction of road from Tangir to Dam Area at Tangir Lark would be completed soon and work would be started soon while machinery required for commencement of work on Hudor to Khenar phase would also be provided.

He said that WAPDA has provided timely funds for the construction of Chilas Cadet College due to which the college has been completed on time.

"With the construction of Cadet College, the people here will also be enlightened with the light of knowledge, General Manager added.