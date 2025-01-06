Diamer-Bhasha Dam victim’s’ issues need urgent resolution: Anti-Corruption Movement GB Chairman

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 10:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Chairman of the Diamer-Bhasha Anti-Corruption Movement Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Mubashir RBK on Monday emphasized the need to resolve the issues of Diamer-Bhasha Dam victims and called to give their legitimate rights in order to reduce their grievances.
A press release emphasized that local youth should be given jobs based on merit rather than favoritism, to curb nepotism and the hiring of unqualified individuals. It also demanded that allocated funds be used for community welfare, highlighting the disparity as officers posted in the area lead luxurious lives, which it described as a grave injustice to the local population.
He claimed that the area lacks colleges and universities, adding that an investment of one billion rupees could transform the region’s fate by improving roads and infrastructure.
He alleged massive corruption in the land acquisition system, with billions paid to non-residents for fake land claims, while locals received only 1.3 million per kanal and one plot for ten joint families, calling it a grave injustice.
He further said that the victims of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam have made great sacrifices for Pakistan and also in favor of the construction of the dam, but issues of the victims should be addressed; otherwise, they have the right to protest outside the National Press Club (NPC) until their demands are met.
