GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Diamer-Bhasha Dam's Cableway Bridge-2 was made operational to speed-up the transportation of heavy machinery and construction materials across the Indus River.

This cableway bridge is 205 meters long and consists of a six-foot carriageway. The cableway bridge is capable of carrying a total weight of 80 tons,said a Press Release issued from Public Relations officer DBD on Thursday.

Additional Chief Engineer Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project Fakhr Jahan, engineers and officials of Power China were present during the opening of the bridge.

On March 25, Chairman WAPDA Lieutenant General (retd) Muzammil Hussain had inaugurated the newly constructed Cableway Bridge-3 on the Indus River.

The cable way bridge-1 will also be made operational soon.

Diamer Basha Dam is set to have a gross water storage capacity of 8.1 MAF to irrigate 1.23 million acres of additional land. With installed power generation capacity of 4500 MW, the project will provide more than 18 billion units per annum to the National Grid.