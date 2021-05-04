Diamer forest department foils smuggling attempt

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The forest department district Diamer in two separate night raids on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle a container and three tractor loaded with timber.

According to forest official last night the field staff foiled an attempt of illegally transportation of timbers loaded in three tractors from Bhattogah Nalla.

At Zeropoint check post chelas staff foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal timber in a container from Chilas to Gilgit.

Conservative Forest Diamer has suspended the negligent staff and ordered departmental disciplinary action against them.

Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Environment Gilgit-Baltistan Sameer Ahmed Syed, Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Dr Zakir Hussain, Conservator of Forests Diamer Yaqub Ali Khan commended the timely action of the field staff and announced certificates of appreciation.