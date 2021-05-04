UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diamer Forest Department Foils Smuggling Attempt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Diamer forest department foils smuggling attempt

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The forest department district Diamer in two separate night raids on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle a container and three tractor loaded with timber.

According to forest official last night the field staff foiled an attempt of illegally transportation of timbers loaded in three tractors from Bhattogah Nalla.

At Zeropoint check post chelas staff foiled an attempt to smuggle illegal timber in a container from Chilas to Gilgit.

Conservative Forest Diamer has suspended the negligent staff and ordered departmental disciplinary action against them.

Secretary Forests, Wildlife and Environment Gilgit-Baltistan Sameer Ahmed Syed, Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Dr Zakir Hussain, Conservator of Forests Diamer Yaqub Ali Khan commended the timely action of the field staff and announced certificates of appreciation.

Related Topics

Gilgit Baltistan Chilas Post From

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

3 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

19 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

28 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

35 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.