Diamer Police Destroy Huge Amount Of Poppy Crops

Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Following the instruction issued by SP District Diamer Sher Khan, the police on Thursday destroyed huge amount of poppy crops in Different locality of Thor village and initiated a plan to arrest the culprits.

According to Diamer Police poppy crop spread over in locality namely Anook,Poshe,Bai,Thur koot Parika,Vani das and Sri was destroyed to frustrate the trend of cultivation of harmful counter band.

Police said that the action was taken on intelligence based information who during interrogation pointed out the area where poppy crop was cultivated.

Police further added that action would continue against cultivator of poppy crops and people involved would be taken to task.

On the other side, owners of poppy told media that they were not involved in any illegal activities and there were cultivating it for the treatment of different types of disease.

