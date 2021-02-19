UrduPoint.com
Diamer Police Held Two Suspects With Huge Quantity Of Weapons, Ammunition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Diamer police held two suspects with huge quantity of weapons, ammunition

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Diamer police has arrested two suspects with a huge quantity of weapons and ammunition in the limits of Thor police station of district Diamer here on Friday.

The police have intercepted a car on Thor checkpost near Chilas and recovered huge quantity of weapons and ammunition from their possession of two accused.

SP Diamer Sher Khan, SDP Mohammad Shakir and SHO Faqeer Mohammad shared the initial details with journalists in a press conference at Thor Police Station.

SP Diamer said that law enforcement agencies were vigilant as the district hosts mega projects of international level.

They said that further information would be shared with media soon.

