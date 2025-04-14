Diamer students join WAPDA Cadet College on scholarship

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a groundbreaking move to uplift the youth of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district, the Chairman of WAPDA, Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) has launched a transformative educational initiative.

Under this program, ten students from Diamer have been granted full scholarships to pursue a five-year academic journey at WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela (WCCT), said a press release.

These scholarships, amounting to nearly Rs. 30 million, cover not only tuition but also boarding, lodging, uniforms, academic kits, medical care, and comprehensive academic and leadership training. The students were selected through a rigorous and transparent process involving written examinations and interviews.

This annual program reflects WAPDA’s commitment to inclusive development and national integration by investing in education at the grassroots level. It promises to remove financial barriers for talented youth in remote regions, empowering them with opportunities once considered out of reach.

“This initiative is not just about education – it’s about transforming lives and building futures,” a WAPDA spokesperson said. “By nurturing potential from underrepresented areas, we’re investing in the country’s long-term progress.”

The initiative is set to continue every year, igniting new hope for the people of Diamer and setting a powerful precedent for corporate-driven social change.