Diamir Basha Dam to overcome water shortage: Suleri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Economist Abid Qaiyum Suleri Wednesday said Diamir Basha Dam would play a major role in resolving the issue of water shortage in the country.

Pakistan faces a big challenge in shape of water shortage and this dam will help overcome this scarcity, he said while talking to the ptv news channel.

He said a dam played a critical role in storage of water during rainy season. Besides, it also served as a major source of water in case of shortage.

Suleri said Diamir Basha Dam was strategically important for China and Pakistan.