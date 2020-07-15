UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diamir Basha Dam To Overcome Water Shortage: Suleri

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Diamir Basha Dam to overcome water shortage: Suleri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Economist Abid Qaiyum Suleri Wednesday said Diamir Basha Dam would play a major role in resolving the issue of water shortage in the country.

Pakistan faces a big challenge in shape of water shortage and this dam will help overcome this scarcity, he said while talking to the ptv news channel.

He said a dam played a critical role in storage of water during rainy season. Besides, it also served as a major source of water in case of shortage.

Suleri said Diamir Basha Dam was strategically important for China and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Water China Dam PTV

Recent Stories

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

8 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

24 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

Transport sector has badly hit in IOK

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.