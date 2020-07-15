Diamir Bhasha Dam to be completed by 2028: WAPDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Wednesday said Diamir Basha Dam would be completed by 2028.

Talking to ptv, he said construction of the Diamir Basha Dam would boost cement and steel industries of the country. 700 to 800 vehicles would ply on roads for this purpose only, he added.

The chairman said the project would not only create 16,000 jobs but also increase water storage capacity of the country.

He said construction of this dam was long-awaited as 50 million acre feet water passed from this site per year.

Earlier, the chairman briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on his arrival at the site. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Chairman WAPDA and all those involved in the project.