UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Diamir Bhasha Dam To Be Completed By 2028: WAPDA Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Diamir Bhasha Dam to be completed by 2028: WAPDA Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain Wednesday said Diamir Basha Dam would be completed by 2028.

Talking to ptv, he said construction of the Diamir Basha Dam would boost cement and steel industries of the country. 700 to 800 vehicles would ply on roads for this purpose only, he added.

The chairman said the project would not only create 16,000 jobs but also increase water storage capacity of the country.

He said construction of this dam was long-awaited as 50 million acre feet water passed from this site per year.

Earlier, the chairman briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on his arrival at the site. The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Chairman WAPDA and all those involved in the project.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Water WAPDA Vehicles Dam SITE All From Million PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,671 new COVID-19 cases, 42 ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 703 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Russian President discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

Italian driver jailed over school bus hijacking

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.