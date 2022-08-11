Diamond jubilee celebrations reach to peak in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :As only two-day left to celebrate the 75th independence day of Pakistan, preparations have reached to its peak in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where people were decorating their houses, residences, markets and vehicles with national flags, stickers and badges to express love for their beloved country.

From Chitral to Khyber and Waizristan to Kohistan districts, people of all 35 districts expedited decoration of their houses, bungalows, cars, buses, rickshaws, wagons, motorcycles and bicycles with national flags, green-white colours banners and stickers ahead of Jashin-e-Azadi celebrations.

National flags were being hoisted in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts. In Peshawar, great enthusiasm was witnessed among people, youth and children. The bazaars, markets and shopping arcades were flooded with national flags, badges, stickers and others independence day's related accessories.

Students and youth were taking great interest in models of historic buildings of independence movement including Quaid-e-Azam Residency Ziarat, Islamia College Peshawar and others.

National flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held in Governor House, Chief Minister House and KP Assembly. Similarly, national flag hoisting functions would also be organized at Pakistan Railways, Peshawar High Court, University of Peshawar, Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Islamia College University Peshawar and DC offices in all 35 districts of the province.

Major government and private buildings were being illuminated with colourful lights and buntings in Peshawar making a festive look.

Families and young motorcyclists thronged to bazaars, markets and parks illuminated tastefully to inculcate a sense of patriotism among children.

The children and youth were seen painting their faces with green and white colours to show their immense love for Pakistan. "I came from Nowshera to decorate my face with green-white flag look different on independence day," said Maliaka Khan, a four grade student of a private school at Qisa Khwani bazaar.

Accompanied by her father, she said, "I purchased 100 stickers and badges for my school's fellows, relatives and will distribute it tomorrow among them following their requests." Functions and ceremonies were planned in various cities, towns and villages across the province.

Seminars, walks, rallies, conferences and declamation contests were planned by public and private organizations, civil society and transport unions to highlight the importance of the day.

Pakistan came into being on world map on August 14, 1947 following historic struggle made by the Muslims of South Asia led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.