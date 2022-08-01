UrduPoint.com

Diamond Jubilee Independence Day Celebrations Begin

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2022

Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations begin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The diamond jubilee Independence Day celebrations have kicked off in the garrison city of Rawalpindi as the vendors and shopkeepers are witnessing surge in the number of customers buying celebration items.

The Independence Day preparations are on the rise in the city as the vendors have set up stalls for the sale of colourful bunties, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes who struggled day and night to achieve a common goal of a separate homeland for the Muslims.

The citizens are playing national songs to revive national spirit that give the message of national cohesion.

On the Independence Day, the national flag will be hoisted at important public buildings to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

Sweets will be distributed among the poor whereas special prizes will be awarded for best decoration and illumination of their buildings on the occasion of Independence Day.

The educational institutions will also conduct special programmes including speech, debate, essay writing, singing, and painting competitions to mark the day.

