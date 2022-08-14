Diamond jubilee of Pakistan celebrated at UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The national flag was unfurled at Iqbal Auditorium of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Sunday to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan.

UAF vice chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices, and now it was responsibility of the nation to play its due role for the development and prosperity of country.

He stressed the need for promotion of message of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam which was imperative for national progress and prosperity.

He said the UAF, being mother of all agriculture institutions, was making all-out efforts to ensure food security and produce skilled manpower which would help the country in accelerating the pace of progress and prosperity.

He said the university was running research projects worth billions of rupees for bringing in revolution in agriculture sector as well as ensuring food security.

In this connection, the university also inducted and promoted 160 faculty members who would help improve education and research work, he said and added that a new girl hostel would be established to provide residential facilities to female students.

He urged the students to focus on their study and renew their pledge on the 75th Independence Day that they would utilize their all abilities and capabilities for national progress and prosperity.

Dean Faculty of Food Sciences Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali and notables also spoke on the occasion. Sweets were also disbursed among the participants.

Meanwhile, Directorate of Sports UAF arranged a sports' gala featuring cricket, football,hockey and handball matches to mark the 75th Independence Day.