Diamond jubilee of Pakistan celebrated in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The diamond jubilee of Pakistan was celebrated with full nation zeal and zest here on Sunday with a renewed pledge to make all efforts to steer the country out of prevalent crises and transform it into a modern welfare state.

To mark the day, an impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held in the office complex where Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain unfurled the national flag.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mueen Masood, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh, City Police Officer (CPO) Umar Saeed Malik, members provincial assembly Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rae, Vice Chairman Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Sheikh Shahid Javed, Director Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Zahid Ikram, Director Health Services Dr Kamran, CEO Health Dr Shoaib-ur-Rehman, Director General (DG) Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rae Naeemullah Bhatti Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, Director Colleges Prof Dr Kalsoom Akhtar, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mian Muhammad Akmal and others also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain said, "14th August is a day of commitment for renewing pledge that we are a strong nation and have the capability to meet any challenges".

He urged the people to play their due role for the development of country by promoting love, peace and inter-faith harmony.

The Commissioner along with others also planted sapling in the lawn of his office.

Earlier, siren was blown at 8:58 a.m. after which one minute silence was observed.

The participants also recited the national anthem after hoisting national flag.

Smartly turned out contingents of police, Rescue-1122 and Civil Defence presented salute and march-past. Students presented Milli Naghmas (national songs) and special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Later, sweets were also distributed among the participants and balloons were released in the air.

Earlier, the day dawn with special prayers in the main mosques after Fajr prayer for the prosperity and solidarity of the nation.

Quran Khawani was also held for the departed souls of Pakistan movement martyrs.

Various social, political, trade and religious organizations also arranged a number of events to highlight the importance of independence.

Markets and streets were decorated tastefully with the buntings and national flags.

Banners/steamers inscribed with the slogans of patriotism were displayed at important roads and intersections.

Police had made tight security arrangements for Azadi functions.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh visited District Headquarters (DHQ)Hospital and District Jail and distributed fruits and sweets among patients and prisoners.

The DC also went to different wards and greeted the patients for Independence Day.