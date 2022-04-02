UrduPoint.com

Dianat Foundation Of Turkey Provides 3000 Food Packages For Poor Families Of District Khyber

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Dianat Foundation of Turkey Saturday handed over 3000 food package to federal minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri that would be distributed among poor families living in far flung areas of District Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Dianat Foundation of Turkey Saturday handed over 3000 food package to Federal minister for Religious Affairs, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri that would be distributed among poor families living in far flung areas of District Khyber.

The ceremony to this effect was held in Haji Camp Hayatabad which was among others was attended by representatives of Dianat Foundation Muhammad Ibrahim and Muhammad Mustafa.

Talking to media on the occasion, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri expressed gratitude to Dianat foundation and said that Turkish government has always extended support and cooperation to Pakistan authorities in hour of need.

He said the food packages would be distributed among needy and poor families residing in remote areas of Khyber.

The minister told that Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Bill has been tabled in Parliament that aimed to bring uniformity in moon sighting procedure.

He said the bill also contain procedure to penalize Ulema and private committee for holding meeting to sight moon, adding that action would be taken under the bill against those who would be found guilty of spreading false news of moon sighting.

