Diary unit owners booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) On the special directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed,

a massive crackdown against adulteration mafia was underway across the province.

As part of the campaign, a significant operation was conducted by the PFA Food safety

team at a dairy unit in Chak No 41A, 15-L Khanewal.

During previous inspection, milk samples were collected from the unit, which failed the laboratory

tests. The test results revealed the presence of substandard and adulterated milk, posing

serious health risks to consumers.

In response to these findings, the PFA team got registered a case against the dairy unit

owners at the Sadar police station Mian Channu.

Additionally, three milk chillers were seized to prevent further distribution of contaminated milk.

Speaking about the operation, DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized the authority's

zero-tolerance policy against food adulteration. "Those involved in defrauding the public by

selling adulterated milk under the guise of pure products will face strict legal action," he asserted.

He reiterated that ensuring the availability of pure and unadulterated milk to the public

was a top priority.