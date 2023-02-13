MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that the problems being faced by overseas Kashmiris related to Azad Kashmir will be resolved through one window operation.

He expressed these views while talking to the Mayor of Rotherham (UK) Tajamal Khan who met him at his office on Monday.

Terming overseas Kashmiris as the backbone of the country's economy, the president said that government would resolve their problems on a priority basis.

Referring to his interactions with members of the expatriate community, the president said that during his recent visit to the UK overseas Kashmiris had informed him about their problems.

Hailing the diaspora community's significant contribution to the country's economy he said that overseas Pakistani and Kashmiris heavily contribute to the foreign exchange reserves of the country by sending money home.

"Kashmiris are our asset and we will do our best to resolve their problems on a priority basis", he added.

Tajamal Khan assured the President that he would present a resolution in the Rotherham Council to draw the attention of the international community towards the plight of the people of IIOJK and the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Khan also invited President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry to visit Radharm, which was accepted by the President.