DIB Incharge Resumes Duty After Recovering From Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:11 PM

DIB incharge resumes duty after recovering from coronavirus

SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday presented flowers to DIB Incharge Sukkur, Saeed Qazi on his recovery after defeating coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :SSP Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Friday presented flowers to DIB Incharge Sukkur, Saeed Qazi on his recovery after defeating coronavirus.

Officials of the Police department were also present on the occasion. DIB Incharge Qazi defeated coronavirus and then took his charge again.

In this regard Qazi said that he is grateful to all those who prayed for his recovery and now I am feeling healthier and stronger than before, he said.

There is an epidemic which can be easily controlled by limiting oneself, SSP Sukkur said that Sukkur police was the most affected in this fight against corona virus, while protecting the lives and property of the people adding that the Lahore police is ensuring the safety and security of citizens in all circumstances.

