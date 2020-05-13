UrduPoint.com
DIB Incharge Sukkur Tests COVID- 19 Positive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:28 PM

DIB incharge Sukkur tests COVID- 19 positive

DIB Inrharge Sukkur, Inspector Saeed Qazi on Wednesday has tested positive for Covid-19, drawing calls from police authorities for conducting more tests in the locality where the cop's family was living to avert further spread of the contagion

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :DIB Inrharge Sukkur, Inspector Saeed Qazi on Wednesday has tested positive for Covid-19, drawing calls from police authorities for conducting more tests in the locality where the cop's family was living to avert further spread of the contagion.

The cop's case prompted police authorities to ask district administration to go for more tests in the police department and locality to contain possible spread of the virus in the area.

