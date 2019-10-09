UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Didn't Ever See Heroin In Life: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:47 PM

Didn't ever see heroin in life: Rana Sanaullah

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that safe city record has proved his stance right that no action had been taken on toll plaza

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that safe city record has proved his stance right that no action had been taken on toll plaza.Talking to media men on the occasion of his appearance before special court of Anti-Narcotics Lahore on Wednesday, Rana Sanaullah said that he didn't ever see the heroin in his life.Shehryar Afridi should seek pardon from nation.He said government should tell public that where the recovery happened as all the action was taken hypothetically after going into the police station.

PML-N leader said that he didn't ever see heroin in his life, also not did smoking.These people themselves do intoxication while sitting in the Prime Minister House, he said.Sanaullah said that he is being politically victimized and if officials of a department become part of some conspiracy then it is unfortunate.Replying to a question PML-N leader that he has been informed that party would participate in the Azadi March of Maulana Fazal-Ur-Rehman and workers will do participate in this "Azadi March" with full zeal and zest.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Police Station Rana SanaUllah Azadi March March Afridi Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

US Ambiguous Position on Syria Proves Its Inabilit ..

3 minutes ago

Urdu Poet 'Noon Meem Rashid' remembered on his ann ..

3 minutes ago

Hashish smuggling attempt foiled at Lahore Airpor ..

3 minutes ago

Sub-inspector injured in firing incident in Karach ..

3 minutes ago

Expert stresses precautionary measures to prevent ..

17 minutes ago

Indian claim of easing IOK siege rejected as rubbi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.