LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan on Wednesday has said that he didn't join Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the suggestion of anyone.While rejecting the claims of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervez Elahi, Aleem Khan said that he has never met former ISI chief Lieutenant General Shuja Pasha, says media report.

Imran Khan visited my house and personally asked me to join PTI, he told.Aleem Khan further said that politics should not be carried out on former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's health.Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari is ill and should also be permitted to go abroad for medical treatment if he wants, he went on to say.