UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Didn't Join PTI On Suggestion Of Anyone: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Aleem Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:47 PM

Didn't join PTI on suggestion of anyone: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan on Wednesday has said that he didn't join Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the suggestion of anyone

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan on Wednesday has said that he didn't join Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on the suggestion of anyone.While rejecting the claims of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervez Elahi, Aleem Khan said that he has never met former ISI chief Lieutenant General Shuja Pasha, says media report.

Imran Khan visited my house and personally asked me to join PTI, he told.Aleem Khan further said that politics should not be carried out on former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's health.Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari is ill and should also be permitted to go abroad for medical treatment if he wants, he went on to say.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Inter Services Intelligenc Muslim Media

Recent Stories

 Traders sell Sindhi, Swati tomato at par with Ir ..

13 minutes ago

Health deptt launches school children screening

3 minutes ago

Asad Umar assumes charge as Minister for Planning

4 minutes ago

S. Korea, Japan fail to narrow difference over tra ..

4 minutes ago

Wirecard shares slide over incomplete Singapore au ..

1 minute ago

Emirates slims Boeing purchase plans amid 777X del ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.