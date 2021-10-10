UrduPoint.com

Die Hearted Workers Real Force Of PTI Success: Murad Saeed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:20 PM

Die hearted workers real force of PTI success: Murad Saeed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday said that masses have fully trust on Prime Minister Imran Khan and die hearted workers were real force of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf success.

In a statement, the minister thanked PTI workers for successful public meetings in Buner, Charsadda and Swat districts.

He said that without any advertisement and invitation PTI held four large public meetings in four districts in one week and huge participation of people in these public meetings showing PTI would get two thirds majority in 2023 general elections.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave Health Insaaf Card to every citizen for free and best treatment which was a historical step. "For the convenience of farmers, farmer card has also been introduced" he added.

He said that Rescue 1122 service was started in every district of the province to facilitate people during any untoward incident.

Murad Saeed said that hospitals and universities were being established in every district to provide quality education to people at their doorstep.

He said that government also made Khyber Pakhtunkhwa part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) along the western route, adding that CPEC will bring development and prosperity in the areas.

He said that government also promoted tourism and provided facilities to various areas, adding last year 2.7 million tourists visited to the northern areas, which provided economic activities and employment to the people.

The minister said that construction of dams will help affordable and environmentally friendly electricity and agriculture.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan represented Pakistan in the best way at the international level.

He said that Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is implementing Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision in province and started different development schemes that would usher new era of development and prosperity in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Education Swat Agriculture CPEC Charsadda Buner Rescue 1122 Sunday Government Best Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

1 hour ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

2 hours ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coe ..

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coexistance’: President

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.